What to know about Takata air bag recall

A: The recall affects 42 million vehicles in the U.S., with 69 million air bags. Honda has the most vehicles equipped with Takata air bags. Other brands affected are: Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Daimler, Dodge, Ferrari, Fisker, Ford, GMC, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Pontiac, Ram, Saab, Saturn, Scion, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.
Q: How do I find out if my car is affected?
A: If your car's air bag is being recalled, you should receive a recall notice from the automaker. Automakers also have recall home pages with information for customers. Or, you can go to the government's Takata page and key in your vehicle identification number, which normally is printed on the registration and stamped on the dashboard.
Q. My car is being recalled. What should I do?
A: Dealers will replace the air bags for free as parts are available, but it will take years to replace all of the affected air bags inflators. The government is prioritizing repairs by vehicle age and climate, since high humidity is a factor in the inflator ruptures. A list of models by priority group is included on the government's Takata page.
Q. What are the highest priority vehicles?
A: The government is urging people not to drive the following vehicles until they are repaired:
2001-2002 Honda Civic
2001-2002 Honda Accord
2002-2003 Acura TL
2002 Honda CR-V
2002 Honda Odyssey
2003 Acura CL