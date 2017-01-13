What to know about Takata air bag recall

Detroit • Japanese auto supplier Takata Corp. agreed to plead guilty Friday to a single U.S. criminal charge and pay $1 billion in fines and restitution related to its ongoing air bag recall.

Here are some answers to questions about the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

Q: What is wrong with Takata air bags?

A: The driver and passenger-side air bags can inflate with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and sending shards flying at drivers and passengers. The defect has caused at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries worldwide.

Q: Which automakers are involved and how many cars are affected?