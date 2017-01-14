Retailers take note: Malls still big in Canada

If you're a retailer who still believes in brick-and-mortar, consider Canada.

A report by the Retail Council of Canada shows that sales by square foot in the northern nation's shopping centers beat their U.S. counterparts on average. And that's in spite of the Canadian dollar's weakness.

Malls in the U.S., which are losing sales to online shoppers, have more vacancies than north of the border, according to Craig Patterson, author of the study from the Toronto-based industry group.

In Canada, higher shipping costs and a low population density have slowed the rise of e-commerce, while winter weather traditionally lures shoppers to indoor malls and food courts, he said.