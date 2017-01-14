Faltering Wet Seal considering bankruptcy?

Wet Seal, the mall retailer owned by Versa Capital Management, is considering a sale or bankruptcy after struggling to turn around the business, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

A decision could come as soon as next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn't public. The company would prefer an out-of-court deal, according to the people.

If Wet Seal decides instead on a bankruptcy, it would be the second in two years for the chain, which caters to women and girls ages 13 to 24. During its previous Chapter 11 in 2015, the company sold its assets to Versa in a deal that included $7.5 million in cash.