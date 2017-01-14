The $16M battle over mermaid-tail blankets

Then a company called Allstar Marketing Group came along.

The "as seen on TV" operation behind infomercial products like Snuggie blankets and Chop Magic food slicers started its own mermaid business. It bought the URL for a website and sought to trademark Snuggie Tails in April.

By July, they were on the market: Mermaid blankets in eye-popping colors and patterns. Another company and numerous crafters on Etsy were also hot on Peze's trail.

So far her tiny operation has hauled in almost $16 million but has also been forced to wage intellectual-property battles against larger rivals like Allstar.

"You can work your butt off and have a great idea," Peze said, "but I don't care how hard you work: Life isn't always fair."

Last year, Blankie Tails protested Allstar's effort to register Snuggy Tails with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Allstar filed a counterclaim saying Peze's own trademark was merely "descriptive" and that Snuggy Tails wouldn't be confused with it, given Allstar's product "incorporates the famous Snuggie mark."

Peze also sued the competitor in federal court for trademark infringement and unfair competition, only to voluntarily dismiss its complaint a few months later.

Around the same time, another mermaid blanket product called Magic Tails appeared; Blankie Tails said it sent a cease-and-desist letter to owner Ontel Products, which did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

In the online marketplaces run by Amazon.com and Alibaba, Blankie Tails has been calling out what it sees as knockoffs, many made in China (where Peze's own product is made). She frequently requests take-downs of products believed to be counterfeit.

Despite some celebrity Blankie Tail sightings, Peze laments that shoppers are mistaking other brands for the real thing. She estimates that during peak gifting season her company is losing as much as $90,000 a day.

Peze may be the mermaid queen, but she's really a David facing various Goliaths. Allstar alone is estimated to bring in tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars a year and sells dozens of different gizmos, like rotating nail files and arch-shaped cat-scratchers. (Allstar declined to disclose its annual revenue.)

Nonetheless, the owner of Blankie Tails demanded in her lawsuit that Allstar pay up profits, attorney's fees, and punitive damages for allegedly infringing her trademark.

"Allstar's acts of intentionally offering the Snuggie Tails Products which bear a striking resemblance to the Blankie Tails Blanket products, has resulted, and will continue to result, in deceiving the public into believing that the Snuggie Tails Products are the same as, or associated with, the Blankie Tails Blankets," the complaint stated. "Allstar has attempted to misappropriate Blankie Tails' innovations and has sold inferior, cheaper products under a trademark that is intentionally, confusingly similar to the Blankie Tails mark."

In the suit, Blankie Tails also alleged Allstar purchased Google ad words for the phrase "Blankie Tail" in an effort to redirect shoppers to its product, demonstrating "willful bad faith on the part of the defendant."