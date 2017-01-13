Treasuries pare gain as data boosts March rate hike

Treasuries trimmed a weekly gain as data on retail sales and producer prices showed U.S. economic growth remains intact, boosting wagers the Fed will raise interest rates by its March meeting.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose three basis points to 2.39 percent as of 4:00 p.m. New York time, this biggest increase in a week. The selloff gathered pace as volume in futures, a market dominated by fast money such as hedge funds, surged after the morning data.

Traders are pricing in a 31 percent probability that the Fed raises rates by its March meeting, based on the assumption that the effective fed funds rate will trade at the middle of the new FOMC target range after the next increase, up from 28 percent Thursday.