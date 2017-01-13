Pandora, DexCom climb and GameStop skids

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

• JPMorgan Chase & Co., up 46 cents to $86.70

The largest U.S. bank by assets said its profit jumped thanks to higher interest rates and strong trading results.

• Bank of America Corp., up 9 cents to $23.01

The company said its quarterly profit jumped thanks to higher interest rates and lower expenses related to bad loans.

• Pandora Media Inc., up 76 cents to $12.76

The streaming music company gave a strong fourth-quarter revenue projection and said it will cut 7 percent of its jobs.