Weekly recalls: Dressers, electric skateboards

WHY: The lithium ion battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the battery packs overheating and smoking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,200 in the U.S. and about 100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Boosted at 844-395-0070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit https://boostedboards.com and click on Battery Pack Recall for more information.

ROCK SALT LAMP

DETAILS: Three rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand. The lamps are pink and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. They were sold at Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016. The Rock of Gibraltar Lamp has SKU 495144 and UPC 00886946056253, the Carnival of Lights has SKU 495433 and UPC 00886946058325, and the Basket of Rocks has SKU 495146 and UPC 00886946056277

WHY: The dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 80,000.

FOR MORE: Call Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.michaels.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

TOY SHOVEL AND GARDEN TOOLS

DETAILS: Active Kyds children's toy shovels and garden tool sets. The fiberglass toy shovels were sold in yellow and black. The children's garden tool set has blue handles with orange caps and black painted steel ends. It includes four tools: a hand shovel, hand fork, transplanter and cultivator. The tools are sold with a pull string black mesh bag with the Active Kyds logo printed in white. They were sold at Amazon.com from August 2016 through October 2016.