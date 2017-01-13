JP Morgan Chase beats earnings forecasts

New York • JPMorgan Chase & Co. said its fourth quarter profits rose 24 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher interest rates and strong results from its trading operations.

The nation's largest bank by assets said it earned $6.73 billion, or $1.71 per share, compared with a profit of $5.43 billion, or $1.32 per share, in the same period a year ago. The results beat analysts' forecast of $1.42 per share.

"Our results this quarter were a strong end to another record year," JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said in a prepared statement.

JPMorgan's investment bank division had a stellar quarter, reporting net income of $3.43 billion compared with $1.75 billion in the same period a year earlier. The bank's fixed income, currencies and commodities trading division reported a 31 percent jump in revenue, while stock trading had an 8 percent jump in revenue from the previous year.