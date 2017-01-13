U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent last month

December's gain was led by a big climb in wholesale gas prices, which rose 7.8 percent. Food prices increased 0.7 percent, with chicken eggs, a volatile category, jumping 69.3 percent. Fresh fruits and melons, which soared last month, declined by the most in more than six years.

Prices at the pump rose in December. They averaged $2.35 a gallon nationwide Thursday, 14 cents higher than a month ago.

Excluding the food, energy and retailer profit margin categories, which are volatile month to month, prices rose 0.1 percent in December and 1.7 percent in the past year.

Consumers have seen higher prices in housing and health care in recent months. That's pushed up core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, by 2.1 percent in the past year.

Ongoing price gains could lead the Fed to raise rates more often this year. At a meeting last month, Fed officials lifted short-term rates by a quarter of a percentage point, to between 0.5 percent and 0.75 percent. They also forecast three additional increases in 2017.