Wells Fargo profit falls after sales scandal

"While we have more work to do, I am proud of the effort of our entire team to make things right for our customers and team members and to continue building a better Wells Fargo for the future," CEO Tim Sloan said in a statement.

New checking account openings fell 40 percent in December compared with the same month the year before. New credit card applications fell 43 percent during the same period. In-house customer loyalty scores also fell.

Notably, Wells Fargo dropped its so-called "cross-sale ratio," which was a metric Wells used to calculate on average how many products a customer's household had with the bank. The cross-sale ratio became a toxic metric for the bank after the sales practices scandal.

Overall, Wells Fargo reported net income of $5.27 billion, or 96 cents per share, in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with $5.58 billion, or $1 per share, in the same quarter the year before. Wells Fargo said its earnings were lowered by 7 cents per share because of an accounting adjustment related to hedging long-term debt.

Adjusted earnings came to $1.03 per share, beating the $1 per share analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Wells Fargo reported revenue of $23.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.58 billion, which fell short of the $22.42 billion that analysts expected.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. rose $1.25, or 2.3 percent, to $55.75 in morning trading Friday.