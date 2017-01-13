Wells Fargo profit falls after sales scandal

New York • Wells Fargo said Friday its profit fell 5 percent in the first full quarter after regulators said that bank employees opened millions of customer accounts fraudulently to meet sales goals.
The scandal has kept new customers away, with the bank reporting that new account openings plummeted last month.
In September, regulators fined the San Francisco-based bank $185 million for opening more than two million unauthorized accounts. The scandal brought nationwide attention to the bank, leading to the resignation of the bank's CEO John Stumpf in October.
Earlier this week, the company announced a new pay plan for bank branch employees that would eliminate incentives for opening accounts or meeting sales goals.