During Mardi Gras, tradition takes the (king) cake

Until Mardi Gras ends Feb. 28, king cakes are everywhere. People bring them to the office. Lawyers ship them to clients. Families eat them watching the parades. Neighborhood bars serve them — nothing goes better with beer than dough, cinnamon and frosting.

Rules are a big part of the king cake tradition — but for every one, there's probably an exception. Among the traditions: Jan. 6 kicks off the season because it commemorates the day the three kings visited baby Jesus, and it marks the start of Carnival season.

The cakes usually disappear after Fat Tuesday.

And inside, there's a favor — most often a tiny plastic baby. The person who gets it is supposed to buy the next king cake. The cakes are generally colored with the New Orleans Mardi Gras tri-color of purple, green and gold.

King cakes can be found as "rosca de reyes" in many Spanish-speaking countries and "galette de rois" in France. Still, few places take the tradition as seriously as New Orleans, where everyone seems to be wiping the signature colored sugar from their mouths.

Here, it's not just eating king cake that's important; it's the kind of king cake you pick. Everyone has a favorite, from locals to natives who've long moved away. They wax poetically about Haydel's frosting, McKenzie's simplicity or Cake Cafe's bold apple goat cheese.

Todd Duvio's family moved away years ago but hand carried four king cakes on the return flight to California after Christmas. "My household is very split on king cakes," he said. "One of my sons is strictly Manny Randazzo's, and he will not eat anything else. ... My wife likes Haydel's."

Many bakery preferences have been around for decades. Jackie-Sue Scelfo, a Gambino's Bakery spokeswoman, says it's often based on what people were brought up on, what Mom and Grandma ate.

"The people from here, I find they are very loyal — whether it's their bakery or their bank," she said.

McKenzie's, a longtime New Orleans bakery chain, inspired that kind of loyalty with a fairly simple king cake with no fillings, brushed with simple syrup and sprinkled with colored sugar.

The cake is so popular it sort of came back from the dead: McKenzie's went out of business, but bakery chain Tastee Corp. bought the recipes. Tastee started selling the old-school McKenzie king cake around 2003 or 2004.

"People were coming from all over: 'Is it true? Is it true?'" said David Simoneaux, president of Tastee. "I think it is just the simplicity of it. I think it just brings back a lot of memories."