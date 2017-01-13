BYU professor designed new coin featuring black Lady Liberty

Kunz, a painter and illustrator, is an assistant professor at Brigham Young University's Department of Design.

He told The Philadelphia Inquirer his goal was to "put forward the possibility of having a Lady Liberty who's ethnically different than what we see in the past."

And having his design selected gave him "a real charge."

This is his fifth coin design for the Mint. His first being a gold coin in 2008. He also designed a 2014 silver dollar honoring the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Beyond his participation in the Mint's Artistic Infusion Program, Kunz has worked on video games and his paintings have appeared in galleries in California and Utah.