BYU professor designed new coin featuring black Lady Liberty

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 54 minutes ago
A Utah artist designed a groundbreaking new $100 gold coin that features a black lady Liberty.

Justin Kunz's design for the 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin shows a woman in profile, looking to her right. Her braided hair pulled back and topped with a crown of four large stars. It features the year of the mint's founding, 1792, as well as 2017. And below her it has the familiar slogan "In God We Trust." The other side of the coin will depict an eagle in flight.

Released on April 6, the 1-ounce coin will be the first in a series of 24-karat gold collectors items. Future coins will depict Liberty in designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans. The mint's goal is to reflect "the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States."

Kunz, a painter and illustrator, is an assistant professor at Brigham Young University's Department of Design.

He told The Philadelphia Inquirer his goal was to "put forward the possibility of having a Lady Liberty who's ethnically different than what we see in the past."

And having his design selected gave him "a real charge."

This is his fifth coin design for the Mint. His first being a gold coin in 2008. He also designed a 2014 silver dollar honoring the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Beyond his participation in the Mint's Artistic Infusion Program, Kunz has worked on video games and his paintings have appeared in galleries in California and Utah.

 

