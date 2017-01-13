BYU professor designed new coin featuring black Lady Liberty

A Utah artist designed a groundbreaking new $100 gold coin that features a black lady Liberty.
Justin Kunz's design for the 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin shows a woman in profile, looking to her right. Her braided hair pulled back and topped with a crown of four large stars. It features the year of the mint's founding, 1792, as well as 2017. And below her it has the familiar slogan "In God We Trust." The other side of the coin will depict an eagle in flight.
Released on April 6, the 1-ounce coin will be the first in a series of 24-karat gold collectors items. Future coins will depict Liberty in designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans. The mint's goal is to reflect "the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States."