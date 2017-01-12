Phone hacking company falls victim to hackers

Cellebrite, a digital forensics firm known for helping law enforcement crack into locked smartphones, has itself fallen victim to hackers.
Technology news website Motherboard said Thursday it had obtained 900 gigabytes of data related to the Israel-based company. It said the trove of data includes customer information, databases and technical data about the company's products.
Cellebrite released a statement Thursday acknowledging one of its external web servers had been hacked, adding it's investigating the extent of the breach.
DATA DUMP
Motherboard journalist Joseph Cox said that an unidentified hacker gave him 900 gigabytes of data from Cellebrite's servers.
In a series of messages posted to Twitter, he said that most of the data consisted of technical information, evidence and log files but that some of the information contained customer data. In an article , Cox wrote that the trove contained messages from authorities in Russia, Turkey and the Arab Gulf.