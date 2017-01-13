Apple seeks original shows as well as music

Apple is taking additional steps to expand its $10-per-month music subscription service beyond just offering songs.
In a bid to differentiate itself from Spotify, which has about twice as many subscribers, Apple has been speaking with makers of original programming about buying rights to scripted shows and potentially movies, according to a person familiar with the discussions.
The discussions were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, which said Apple had spoken with marketing executives at movie studios and television networks about joining the Cupertino, Calif.-based company to help promote the new material.
Apple's initial plan is to produce a small number of high-quality shows, the person said. That's a different approach than the one used by Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., which have spent heavily to create a wide-ranging library of original shows, documentaries and movies.