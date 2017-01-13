J&J, Actelion may have tentative agreement on price

A deal could be finalized as soon as this month, the people said.

Talks could be delayed or fall apart, and there's no guarantee that a transaction will be completed. Before the current round of negotiations started in late December, J&J had made an offer for Actelion valued at about $260 per share, or more than $28 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

A representative of J&J, based in New Brunswick, N.J., declined to comment.

A spokesman for Allschwil, Switzerland-based Actelion didn't immediately respond to requests for comment outside of regular business hours.

Actelion Chief Executive and co-founder Jean-Paul Clozel, who is among the largest shareholders and has said in the past he wants the company to remain independent, is in talks to run the new, spun-off entity, according to two of the people. J&J is working to gain Clozel's support for the takeover with the move, though no final decisions have been made, the people said.

J&J and Actelion are also discussing which investors would provide capital for the new unit, including how much the American company could contribute, one of the people said.

Shares of Actelion, which specializes in treatments for a type of hypertension that affects arteries connecting the heart to the lungs, were little changed at 228.80 Swiss francs in Zurich Thursday, giving it a market value of about 25 billion Swiss francs ($26 billion).

Bloomberg reported in November that among the options discussed during initial talks with J&J was creating a separate entity for Actelion's experimental drugs and research activities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reuters subsequently reported that J&J was negotiating a deal to acquire Actelion that would separate its commercialized portfolio from its research and development assets.

U.S. drug giant J&J and Actelion said last month that they entered exclusive talks about a possible strategic transaction, days after announcing publicly that they'd failed to reach agreement.

The reversal was a blow to French drugmaker Sanofi, which had been in advanced talks to buy Actelion after J&J dropped out.