Gold surges above $1,200 as Trump shy on details

The president-elect on Wednesday left investors with few specifics on the timing and scope of planned policies from infrastructure spending to trade pacts, and fueled a drop in stocks after saying he would force drug companies to bid for the government's business.

"The long dollar trade is pretty crowded and Trump invoked more than a bit of hysteria in macro markets, so people are trying to figure out what that means for markets and for gold," said Brad Yates, trading head for Dallas-based Elemetal. "It's a good recipe for a gold rally."

Gold futures for February delivery rose 0.3 percent to settle at $1,199.80 an ounce at 1:37 p.m. on the Comex in New York. It touched $1,207.20, the highest for a most-active contract since Nov. 23.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot index, which tracks the currency's strength versus trading partners, dropped 0.5 percent. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal rose 1.6 metric tons on Wednesday, the biggest jump since Nov. 9.

"Gold is rising as question marks emerge over the consensus view that Trump would be great for the dollar and great for stocks on a grand, unfunded building plan," Adrian Ash, head of research at online gold trading site BullionVault, said by phone from London. "Traffic has been pretty much all one-way for us — customers are buying."

In other precious metals:

• Silver futures for March delivery was little changed at $16.825 an ounce.

• Platinum futures for April delivery rose 0.9 percent to $984.70 an ounce.

• Palladium futures for March delivery climbed 1.5 percent to $765.25 an ounce.