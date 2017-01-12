Treasuries set for fourth week of increases

Treasuries rallied, with 10-year notes headed for their first four-week advance since July, as investors lose confidence that President-elect Donald Trump's first priorities will include fiscal stimulus aimed at spurring economic growth.

The lack of mention of tax cuts or fiscal spending at Trump's press conference Wednesday caught Treasury bears leaning the wrong way, after they pushed yields to the highest in more than two years following the election.

The dollar extended declines against the euro and yen, while stocks fell from record levels.

•10-year yield, down three basis points at 2.34 percent, declined as much as 6.7 basis points to lowest since Nov. 30, below its 50-day moving average (2.319 percent) for the first time since September