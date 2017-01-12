Financial firms lead U.S. stocks lower; oil rises

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 63.28 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,891. The average had briefly been down more than 183 points. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 4.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,270.44. The Nasdaq composite snapped a seven-day winning streak that delivered five consecutive record highs. On Thursday, the index fell 16.16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,547.49.

The market's slide came as investors looked ahead to several weeks of companies reporting their latest quarterly results. That begins Friday, when several major banks are due to report earnings, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

The latest drop in bond yields weighed on bank stocks Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.36 percent from 2.37 percent late Wednesday.

Beyond that, some traders may have also been selling bank stocks to lock in the sector's recent gains ahead of Friday's earnings releases, Logan said.

"Tomorrow is the big day for a lot of the big banks," he said. "They've run up pretty nicely postelection and through this year."

PNC Financial Services Group lost $2.85, or 2.4 percent, to $117.93, while Zions Bancorporation fell 95 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $42.97. JPMorgan Chase shed 84 cents, or 1 percent, to $86.24.

Companies issuing earnings forecasts also grabbed investors' attention Thursday.

Hess slid 4.8 percent after the oil company said it will take a $3.8 billion charge in the fourth quarter. The stock fell $2.99 to $58.85.

Other companies making news also lost ground.

Mylan fell 1.4 percent on news that rival CVS slashed its price on a generic version of Adrenaclick, a lesser-known treatment similar to EpiPen, which can cost more than $600. The version that CVS will is selling costs about a sixth of the price of Mylan's EpiPen. The stock shed 51 cents to $36.77.

Fiat Chrysler tumbled 10.3 percent after the U.S. government accused the automaker of violating vehicle emission laws. The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that Fiat Chrysler failed to disclose software in some of its vehicles with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act. Shares in Fiat slid $1.14 to $9.95.

Markets overseas were mixed.

In Europe, Germany's DAX fell 1.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 slid 0.5 percent despite new data showing eurozone industrial production jumped 1.5 percent in November. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.5 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1 percent. South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend to rise 0.6 percent.

Energy futures closed higher. Benchmark crude oil rose 76 cents, or 1.5 percent, to close at $53.01 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, added 91 cents, or 1.7 percent, to close at $56.01 a barrel in London.