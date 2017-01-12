Hess, Fiat Chrysler drop; Straight Path soars

New York • Stocks that moves substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, down $1.14 to $9.95

Federal regulators prepared to accuse the company of installing an illegal device in some of its vehicles to cheat government emissions tests.

• Hess Corp., down $2.99 to $58.85

The energy company will take a $3.8 billion charge in the fourth quarter and will spend more on exploration and production in 2017.

• Mylan N.V., down 51 cents to $36.77

Rival CVS slashed its price on a generic version of Adrenaclick, a lesser-known treatment similar to Mylan's EpiPen.