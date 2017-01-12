Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Former Weber State, corporate executive Brady dies

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

Services will be held later this month for Rodney Brady, former president of Weber State College (now University) and president of Utah-based Bonneville International Crop and Deseret Management Corp.

Brady died Monday after a 30-year battle with autoimmune hemolytic anemia, complicated by the onset of Alzheimer's disease three years ago. He was 83.

A native of Sandy, Brady earned his bachelor's and master's degree at the University of Utah and then went on to get a doctorate in business administration from Harvard.

In addition to his leadership posts at Bonneville and Deseret Management, both owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brady served as a vice president of Management Systems Corp. in Massachusetts; vice president of Hughes Tool Co. in Los Angeles, and vice president of Bergen Brunswig Corp., also Los Angeles.

He retired in 2009. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Mitzi, and three sons.

Services will be held Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Federal Heights LDS Ward, 1300 E. Fairfax Rd., in Salt Lake City. Viewings are scheduled Jan. 20, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. So. Temple, and one hour before the funeral in Federal Heights.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()