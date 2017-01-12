Former Weber State, corporate executive Brady dies

Services will be held later this month for Rodney Brady, former president of Weber State College (now University) and president of Utah-based Bonneville International Crop and Deseret Management Corp.

Brady died Monday after a 30-year battle with autoimmune hemolytic anemia, complicated by the onset of Alzheimer's disease three years ago. He was 83.

A native of Sandy, Brady earned his bachelor's and master's degree at the University of Utah and then went on to get a doctorate in business administration from Harvard.

In addition to his leadership posts at Bonneville and Deseret Management, both owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brady served as a vice president of Management Systems Corp. in Massachusetts; vice president of Hughes Tool Co. in Los Angeles, and vice president of Bergen Brunswig Corp., also Los Angeles.