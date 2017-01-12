L.L. Bean heiress says she won’t leave board

Augusta, Maine • Linda Bean, granddaughter of L.L. Bean's founder, says she's not going to leave the company's board over a donation she made to a pro-Donald Trump political action committee.

The founders of (hash)GrabYourWallet have suggested they'd back away from calls for a boycott if Linda Bean steps down from her post on the company's 10-member board.

Bean told "Fox and Friends" on Thursday that she's being bullied. She said, "I never back down, if I feel I'm right."

The president-elect thanked Linda Bean on Twitter for her "great support and courage."

She donated $30,000 to a pro-Trump PAC. The Federal Election Commission says she exceeded the $5,000 limit.