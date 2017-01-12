Higher spending boosted German economy in 2016

However, an official fourth-quarter figure won't be released until next month, and statisticians warned that the estimate should be treated with caution.

Domestic spending once again powered the economy, which is traditionally export-heavy, to stronger growth.

Household spending was up 2 percent last year and government consumption spending 4.2 percent, the latter partly a result of spending to deal with the previous year's large influx of asylum-seekers. Investment in construction was up 3.1 percent and spending on equipment such as machinery and vehicles rose 1.7 percent.

Foreign trade had a slightly negative impact on GDP as a 3.4 percent rise in imports outpaced a 2.5 percent increase in exports.

Germany has now enjoyed seven consecutive years of economic growth, a contrast with weak performances in many other European countries. That has translated into healthy government finances.

The country had a 19.2 billion-euro ($20.2 billion) budget surplus last year, or 0.6 percent of GDP. That was the third consecutive annual fiscal surplus, down slightly from the previous year's 0.7 percent.

Of the 18 other eurozone countries, only Estonia and Luxembourg are expected to have produced a surplus last year, statistical office head Dieter Sarreither said.

"Despite the stock market crash in China, Brexit, Turkey, Trump and Italy, the economy performed its best growth year since 2011," said ING-DiBa economist Carsten Brzeski. "Strong domestic demand has shielded the German economy against most external risks."

He argued that the biggest risk is complacency, and that Germany urgently needs structural reforms along with stronger investment — but "it is very unlikely that it will get any of these before the elections" expected in September.