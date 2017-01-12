Iran’s first new Airbus jetliner lands in Tehran

Tehran, Iran • The first of 100 Airbus planes that Iran is expected to receive after its historic nuclear deal with world powers ended some sanctions landed on Thursday in the capital, Tehran.

The arrival heralds the beginning of a new chapter for the Islamic Republic's creaking and accident-prone aviation industry, which was hobbled by years of sanctions that left carriers struggling to secure spare parts.

Iran Air's brand new A321 jet touched down at Tehran's Mehrabad International on a flight from Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France.

The 189-seat plane, decked out in Iran Air's blue-and-white livery, is the first of 100 planes purchased under a December deal worth $18 billion.