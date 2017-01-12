Jobless claims rise to still-low 247,000

Washington • More Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, but the increase was modest and overall applications remain low, a sign of a steady job market.

THE NUMBERS: Weekly applications for unemployment aid rose 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 247,000, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The four-week average, a less volatile measure, slipped 1,750 to 256,500. And the number of people receiving aid fell 29,000 to 2.1 million. That's down 7.2 percent from a year ago.

THE TAKEAWAY: Applications, which are a proxy for layoffs, are at historic lows. That suggests businesses are confident enough in future demand to hold tightly onto their staffs. As a result, they are cutting few jobs and many are looking to hire.