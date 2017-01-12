U.S. indexes moved lower in early trading; oil rises

U.S. stocks moved broadly lower in early trading Thursday, giving back the market's gains from the day before.

Technology and financial stocks were down the most.

Investors were turning their focus to the next wave of corporate earnings reports in the weeks ahead.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average slid 145 points, or 0.7 percent, to 19,808 as of 8:16 a.m. Mountain time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 16 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,258. The Nasdaq composite index fell 55 points, or 1 percent, to 5,508.

BANK WOES: Banks and other financial companies were down as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note moved lower. Lower yields mean lower interest rates on loans and lower profits for banks. JPMorgan Chase slid 44 cents to $86.64, while Cincinnati Financial shed $2.10, or 2.8 percent, to $72.79. PNC Financial Services Group lost $2.38, or 2 percent, to $118.40.