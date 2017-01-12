U.S. indexes broadly lower in afternoon trading

THE QUOTE: "The market has been running pretty nicely this year, so this is just a little bit of a pullback, a little bit of a consolidation," said Troy Logan, managing director at Warren Financial Service. "Anything that has run well postelection has pulled back somewhat today."

BANK WOES: Banks and other financial companies were down as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell. Lower yields mean lower interest rates on loans and lower profits for banks. Cincinnati Financial shed $5.04, or 6.7 percent, to $69.85. PNC Financial Services Group lost $2.65, or 2.2 percent, to $118.13. Zions Bancorporation fell 95 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $42.97.

HEFTY CHARGE: Hess slid 5.3 percent after the oil company said it will take a $3.8 billion charge in the fourth quarter. The stock fell $3.29 to $58.55.

UNDERCUT: Mylan fell 1.6 percent on news that rival CVS slashed its price on a generic version of Adrenaclick, a lesser-known treatment similar to EpiPen, which can cost more than $600. The version that CVS will is selling costs about a sixth of the price of Mylan's EpiPen. The stock shed 59 cents to $36.69.

ROAD HAZARD: Fiat Chrysler tumbled 16.1 percent on news that the U.S. government is accusing the automaker of violating vehicle emission laws. The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that Fiat Chrysler failed to disclose software in some of its vehicles with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act. Shares in Fiat slid $1.69 to $8.78.

RESPLENDENT RISER: Tiffany & Co. was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, rising $2.97, or 3.8 percent, to $80.71.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX fell 1.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 slid 0.5 percent despite new data showing eurozone industrial production jumped 1.5 percent in November. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.5 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1 percent. South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend to rise 0.6 percent.

ENERGY: Benchmark crude oil rose 76 cents, or 1.5 percent, to close at $53.01 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, added 91 cents, or 1.7 percent, to close at $56.01 a barrel in London. In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline added 2 cents to $1.61 a gallon and heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.68 a gallon. Natural gas futures gained 16 cents, or 5 percent, to $3.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.36 percent from 2.37 percent late Wednesday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.63 yen from 115.43 on Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.0626 from $1.0576. The pound, which has been weakening recently amid concern that Britain might break off completely from the European Union's single market, lost ground again to the dollar. The British currency slid to $1.2163 from $1.2208.

METALS: The price of gold rose $3.20 to $1,199.80 an ounce. Silver was little changed at $16.83 an ounce. Copper rose 6 cents to $2.67 a pound.