Global stocks lower after Trump policy details scant

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia • Global stocks mostly fell Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump offered scant details on policies during his news conference.
Investors had been hoping for a clearer sense of his plans for trade and economic stimulus.
KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX was down 0.6 percent at 11,582 while France's CAC 40 shed 0.1 percent to 4,882 despite official figures showing eurozone industrial production jumped 1.5 percent in November. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat at to 7,292. U.S. shares were also set to drift lower, with Dow and S&P futures both down 0.2 percent.
TRUMP NEWS: Trump's first news conference in nearly six months provided few details on his plans for infrastructure spending and tax reforms. Trump attacked U.S. intelligence services and big pharmaceutical companies, instead of outlining his platform.