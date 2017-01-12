Global stocks lower after Trump policy details scant

THE QUOTE: "It is what he didn't mention - fiscal stimulus — that worries market participants. The U.S. dollar rally was based on the assumption that Trump's administration will push through a massive infrastructure building and fiscal stimulus package, which will lead to higher inflation in the future," said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst with CMC Markets in Singapore. "The slump in the U.S. dollar index last night indicated that assumption is now unwinding because the president-elect never even mentioned that key word 'stimulus'."

DRUG MAKERS: Health care stocks fell after Trump said new bidding procedures are needed to stem rises in drug costs. Takeda Pharmaceutical fell 2.6 percent, Eisai Co. fell 3.3 percent and Chugai Pharmaceutical dropped 3.4 percent.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2 percent to 19,134.70 as the U.S. dollar fell back against the yen, potentially hurting exporters' earnings. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.5 percent to 22,829.02, and the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.6 percent to 3,119.29. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1 percent to 5,766.90. South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend to rise 0.6 percent at 2,087.14. Shares in Southeast Asia were mostly lower.

ENERGY: Benchmark crude oil rebounded from early losses to rise 86 cents to $53.11 a barrel. It rose $1.43 in New York on Wednesday. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, rose $1.02 to $56.13.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.31 yen from 115.43 yen on Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.0656 from $1.0576.