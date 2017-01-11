Exxon Mobil lobbying at odds with nominee’s claim

Washington • Donald Trump's choice as secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, denied Wednesday that he had pressed the U.S. to avoid sanctioning Russia over foreign-policy disputes. The record, though, is not so clear.
The nominee testified at his confirmation hearing that "I have never lobbied against sanctions personally" and "to my knowledge, Exxon never directly lobbied against sanctions."
There's ample evidence, though, that the company was active in seeking to protect its interests in Russia.
As a bill to impose sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region moved through Congress in 2014, Exxon sought to influence the outcome, according to congressional records and data from the Center for Responsive Politics, a watchdog on money and politics. President Barack Obama signed the measure into law later that year.