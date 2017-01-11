Energy nominee Perry leaves pipeline company

Washington • Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry says he has stepped down from the boards of two energy companies that are developing the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline project.
Perry, who is President-elect Donald Trump's choice for energy secretary, said in a letter to ethics officials that he resigned Dec. 31 from Energy Transfer Partners LP and Sunoco Logistics Partners LP. The two companies are developing the proposed 1,200-mile crude oil pipeline that has stoked mass protests in North Dakota.
Perry said he still owns stock in the two companies but will divest the stock within three months of his confirmation as energy secretary. He will not take part in any decisions involving the two companies for at least two years, Perry said.