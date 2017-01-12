Dow at 20,000 shows value of nothing

Bill Gross is right. The 2.6 percent level on 10-year Treasuries is much more important than Dow 20,000.

How many more times must we write "antiquated", "anachronism" or "relic" in reminders that the oldest index in the world is price-weighted? As Bloomberg Intelligence's Eric Balchunas puts it, the gauge was designed before aspirin was invented.

Here are three ways that show how the Dow's price-weighting methodology makes a difference.

1. Where do the points come from?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed about 13 percent, or 2,250 points, since the end of 2015. Its four best performers, all rising a similar amount, added about 1,000 points between them. But look at the distribution of those points. A 30 percent gain in $309 billion JPMorgan was only good enough for 136 points, while $101 billion rival Goldman Sachs contributed 415 points with a 33 percent increase. The best performer in the index, Caterpillar, rose 37 percent and contributed 172 points, despite having a market capitalization of $55 billion. Size doesn't matter in the Dow.