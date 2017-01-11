U.S. stocks close higher after much wavering

"The heavy load comes in the coming weeks," said Tim Dreiling, regional investment director for U.S. Bank's Private Client Reserve. "There's a little bit of a wait-and-see on what those earnings numbers look like."

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to 19,954.28. The S&P 500 index added 6.42 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,275.32. The Nasdaq gained 11.83 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,563.65. The index has risen every day this year.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Trump said the government has to create new bidding procedures for the pharmaceutical industry "because they're getting away with murder." The remarks sent health care stocks broadly lower, particularly pharmaceutical companies. At one point, drugmakers and one prescription drug distributor accounted for the nine biggest losers in the S&P 500.

Endo International posted the biggest loss, tumbling $1.30 to $14.01. Perrigo slid $5.77, or 6.9 percent, to $77.88. Mallinckrodt slumped $3.31, or 6.2 percent, to $50.44.

Not all drugmakers had a bad day.

Merck rose 2.9 percent on news that the Food and Drug Administration will do a quick review of one of the company's drugs for its potential to treat a type of lung cancer. The stock added $1.71 to $61.63.

Big U.S. companies start reporting fourth-quarter earnings this week. On Friday JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America release their results.

"As we look into 2017, we still expect equities are going to be able to grind higher, because we still have enough of an economic push to do that," Dreiling said. "But a move up in equities is going to have to come from earnings, otherwise, these valuations ... look pretty stretched, pretty rich at these levels."

Investors had their eye Wednesday on companies that released earnings or forecasts of their upcoming quarterly results.

SuperValu slid 7.5 percent after the grocery store operator announced a weak third-quarter profit, partly because of falling food prices. The stock shed 36 cents to $4.43.

Traders bid up shares in several companies that projected strong fourth-quarter results.

Intuitive Surgical gained $15.96, or 2.4 percent, to $678.16, while medical device maker Stryker added $1.76, or 1.4 percent, to $123.66.

Quarterly outlooks from other companies failed to impress investors.

Signet Jewelers cut its profit forecast for the fourth quarter and current fiscal year, noting its sales fell 5 percent over the holidays. The stock fell $2.76, or 3.2 percent, to $84.70.