Merck, United jump; Signet, SuperValu fall

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
• Merck & Co., up $1.71 to $61.63
The company said that regulators will perform a fast review of an application that could boost sales of its cancer drug Keytruda.
• United Continental Holdings Inc., up $1.38 to $75.04
The airline reported strong performance in December.
• BorgWarner Inc., down 65 cents to $40.12
The auto parts supplier projected a weak annual profit and a surprise decline in sales.
• Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $15.96 to $678.16
The robotic surgical system maker forecast solid revenue in the fourth quarter thanks to strong sales of instruments and accessories.