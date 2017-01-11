Merck, United jump; Signet, SuperValu fall

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

• Merck & Co., up $1.71 to $61.63

The company said that regulators will perform a fast review of an application that could boost sales of its cancer drug Keytruda.

• United Continental Holdings Inc., up $1.38 to $75.04

The airline reported strong performance in December.

• BorgWarner Inc., down 65 cents to $40.12

The auto parts supplier projected a weak annual profit and a surprise decline in sales.

• Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $15.96 to $678.16

The robotic surgical system maker forecast solid revenue in the fourth quarter thanks to strong sales of instruments and accessories.