Mnuchin to divest stakes in 43 investments

U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin, who would be among the richest men to hold the job this century, plans to divest his interests in 43 companies and investments to avoid conflicts.
A 42-page disclosure report and five-page ethics agreement released Wednesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics showed Mnuchin's assets and income included more than $50 million in CIT Group.
The filings show he holds $1 million to $5 million in Goldman Sachs common shares, more than $1 million in Berkshire Hathaway Class A stock and as much as $1 million in shares of Blackstone Group. They are among the entities he plans to divest within 90 days of his confirmation, according to his ethics papers.