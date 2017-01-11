Mnuchin to divest stakes in 43 investments

The disclosure form reports a range of values for Mnuchin's assets: $118.2 million to roughly $391.6 million. But that range is limited by the fact that Mnuchin disclosed only minimum values for some of his stakes — including his common shares in CIT.

OGE requires nominees to report sources of compensation above $5,000 in a year for the last two calendar years before filing. Other assets, income and retirement accounts are reported for the preceding calendar year.

Should Mnuchin be confirmed, he will be among the most wealthy U.S. Treasury chiefs in recent years.

Mnuchin is one of the titans of business tapped by President-elect Donald Trump whose financial disclosures will get close scrutiny during Senate confirmation hearings.

No date has been set yet for Mnuchin's hearing.

While the 54-year-old former Goldman Sachs partner, who has no government experience, will rely on a Republican majority for support, he can expect resistance from Democrats over his deep roots in Wall Street.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Mnuchin and several other Trump nominees "troublesome."

The financial disclosures, which Mnuchin signed Dec. 16, show that his income for 2016 was as much as $24 million, based on a calculation by Bloomberg. Mnuchin also owns a multi-million-dollar stake in a Willem de Kooning oil painting.