2017 Pacifica has more tech than earlier Chrysler vans

Other available technology includes a 20-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, surround view exterior camera system and parallel and perpendicular park assist.

The 2017 Pacifica, which has the most powerful engine of all minivans, ties with the 2017 Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna in top minivan fuel economy — 22 miles per gallon in combined city/highway driving — even as it undercuts the prices of these competitors' base models.

The starting manufacturer's retail price, including destination charge, is $29,590 for the base 2017 Pacifica LX and compares with $30,690 for a base 2017 Sienna L and $30,790 for a base 2017 Honda Odyssey LX.

Among the standard features on the Pacifica LX are 17-inch wheels, three-zone temperature control, remote keyless entry, rearview camera, 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity with voice command, fabric-covered seats, cruise control, power windows and door locks, eight-way, power-adjusting driver's seat and power, heated outside mirrors.

Minivan shoppers, however, can find bargain-priced vans with less standard equipment, such as the Dodge Grand Caravan with a manufacturer's suggested retail price, including destination charge, of $24,590.

Consumer Reports puts predicted reliability of the new Pacifica at below average.

The federal government said the 2017 Pacifica earned five out of five stars for occupant protection in frontal and side crash tests.

Replacing the Town and Country minivan in Chrysler's lineup, the Pacifica is built at the same Canadian assembly plant by the same parent company — Fiat Chrysler — that builds and sells the Grand Caravan. But the vans appeal to different buyers.

With its quiet interior, refined ride and upscale looks, the Pacifica aims at the Honda and Toyota buyers who seek amenities, comfort and technology.

The Pacifica's exterior has front styling that looks more like that of a contemporary sedan.

Inside, the Pacifica's functionality is integrated into an upscale, spacious environment punctuated by high quality-looking plastics on the dashboard and pleasing materials on the seats.

The test Pacifica Limited felt like a luxury car with its leather-covered seats and center dashboard UConnect control center operated through good-sized buttons, knobs and 8.4-inch touchscreen.

Menus in the display screen were not intimidating, and controls were easy to find and use.