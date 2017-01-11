Dubai company offered Trump $2B in deals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates • Dubai-based developer DAMAC Properties said Wednesday it recently offered $2 billion in deals to President-elect Donald Trump's company, which rejected them.

The developer already has partnered with the Trump Organization to manage and run two golf courses in the glamorous city in the United Arab Emirates. One will open just weeks after his inauguration as America's 45th president.

DAMAC spokesman Niall McLoughlin told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the offer to Trump's firm involved "a variety of different properties deals."

McLoughlin declined to be more specific, other than to say that "the discussions took place as stated in the media briefing."