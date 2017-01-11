UK considers big fee to hire EU workers after Brexit

London • Britain is considering charging employers $1,200 a year for every skilled worker they recruit from the European Union after the U.K. leaves the bloc, the country's immigration minister said Wednesday.

Robert Goodwill told a House of Lords committee the charge is "something that's been suggested to us that could apply" to EU workers.

Britain has already approved such a levy for foreign workers from non-EU nations. It takes effect in April.

Currently, citizens of the 27 other EU member states have the right to live and work in Britain. But that freedom of movement is likely to end once Britain quits the bloc.