Trump’s business ties around the world

The details matter because government ethics experts note the possibility that Trump might be tempted to shape regulations, taxes and foreign policy to enrich himself or his business partners. Foreign governments could create plenty of trouble, too. They could seek to influence him by rewarding or punishing his business interests in their countries.

Trump has said he will separate from his business, but has provided few details on what that means. He is scheduled to discuss his plans at a news conference on Wednesday.

In a tweet last month, the president-elect said that "no deals will be done" while he is in office and that he will leave management of his company to two of his children, Donald Jr., 39, and Eric, 33, along with executives. As in his previous statements, he left open the possibility of retaining his ownership stake.

What makes the situation so perilous is that no modern U.S. president has owned so much, had it spread so far around the globe, and disclosed so little.

Still, plenty is known about his company, the Trump Organization.

— Trump's business ties abroad sprawl, but it's not clear they run deep. Trump owns little overseas. Since losing nearly everything in the 1990s from a debt-fueled foray into casinos, he's preferred to take care of his money and strike royalty deals that entail little more than renting out his name.

— Not every Trump building is owned by him. Many residential buildings bear his name, but many apartments in them have been sold off years ago. This is true of Trump Tower on New York's Fifth Avenue where he lives and works and through whose gilded lobby he has paraded his nominees for his cabinet.

— Ivanka, his 35-year-old daughter, is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization but also owns her own company selling clothes and jewelry. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is CEO of his family's real estate business. On Monday, after he was appointed a senior adviser to Trump, Kushner promised to step down from that role and sell some assets to comply with federal ethics laws.

Below is a cheat-sheet of sorts on Trump's holdings.

———

OVER THERE

Trump has his name on hotels, residential towers and resorts around the globe, from South Korea and the Philippines in Asia to Uruguay in South America and Turkey in the Middle East.

In Indonesia, he struck a deal for use of his name and management services for a resort and residential building in Bali owed by the MNC Group, a real estate company run by a politically active businessman, Hary Tanoesoedibjo. In his May disclosure, Trump said he made between $1 million and $5 million in licensing fees for this deal in the prior 17 months, as well as for similar deals in Turkey, Panama, the Philippines and India.

His partner in the Philippines venture, E.B. Antonio, was recently named a "special envoy" to the U.S. by his country's president. Trump faced criticism after India's Economic Times reported that he held a meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan shortly after the election with business partners in one of two Indian ventures, two residential towers in Pune in the western part of the country.

The Trump Organization said before the election that it was looking to enter new countries. In recent weeks it has been shedding some projects instead as the president-elect has come under pressure to separate from his business before assuming office.