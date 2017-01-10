Southwest makes changes, eyeing succession

Southwest does not have a mandatory retirement age for executives. Kelly, 61, said he plans to stay on for several more years. But, he added, "I'm not getting any younger" and said he didn't want to leave the company unprepared to pick a successor.

While Kelly repeatedly invoked succession in announcing the changes, he said other executives could still emerge as potential leaders.

"We don't have an heir apparent. This is not a desire to set up a horse race," he said. "We are not appointing a CEO successor today."

Nealon left an executive job at Southwest to join J.C. Penney Co., then spent several years at technology consultants The Feld Group Institute. Van de Ven has been at Southwest for 23 years with jobs in audit, finance and operations. Kelly said Tuesday's changes would give him more responsibilities.

Southwest is the nation's fourth-biggest airline although it carries more domestic passengers than anyone else. In trading before the executive changes were announced, the shares rose $1.04, or 2.1 percent, to close at $51.34. They gained 22 percent in the last 12 months.