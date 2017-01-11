Malone: Cable consortium may buy T-Mobile

Liberty Media Corp. Chairman John Malone said the Trump presidency could open a new era of consolidation and raised the possibility that three major cable TV companies could join forces and enter the wireless business by acquiring T-Mobile US Inc.

Speaking at a Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. investor event, the cable billionaire said he expects less-restrictive regulatory oversight from the incoming Trump administration. Malone, 75, became one of the largest shareholders of Lions Gate, a film and TV company, through its purchase of his Starz cable networks.

As business lines begin to blur with phone providers like AT&T offering live TV over broadband, Malone said a cable industry response could be possible. AT&T, the owner of DirecTV, recently agreed to buy Time Warner Inc. for $85.4 billion, a deal that will require regulatory approval from the new administration.