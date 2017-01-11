Quantcast
Malone: Cable consortium may buy T-Mobile

By Gerry smith and scott moritz Bloomberg News
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago

Liberty Media Corp. Chairman John Malone said the Trump presidency could open a new era of consolidation and raised the possibility that three major cable TV companies could join forces and enter the wireless business by acquiring T-Mobile US Inc.

Speaking at a Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. investor event, the cable billionaire said he expects less-restrictive regulatory oversight from the incoming Trump administration. Malone, 75, became one of the largest shareholders of Lions Gate, a film and TV company, through its purchase of his Starz cable networks.

As business lines begin to blur with phone providers like AT&T offering live TV over broadband, Malone said a cable industry response could be possible. AT&T, the owner of DirecTV, recently agreed to buy Time Warner Inc. for $85.4 billion, a deal that will require regulatory approval from the new administration.

"Maybe the three major cable companies get together and buy T-Mobile," Malone said. "One could contemplate in a Trump administration Comcast and Charter could merge," he said, referring to the No. 1 and No. 2 cable TV providers.

Lions Gate, producer of the Golden Globe winning film "La La Land" and "Orange Is the New Black" on Netflix, is a new addition to Malone's media investment portfolio, which includes Charter Communications Inc., Liberty Global Plc, Discovery Communications Inc. and Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

With the Starz acquisition, Lions Gate acquired a premium pay-TV network to go with its film and TV production capabilities.

"Lions Gate is wonderfully positioned to be the gravitational center of the consolidation of free radicals," Malone said.

 

