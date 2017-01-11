Airbus wins $3.8B U.S. deal, nears Saudi sale

Airbus Group won an order for 35 A320-series jets from U.S. leasing firm Aviation Capital Group, marking its first sale of 2017.

The European company is also close to securing a major narrow-body deal from Saudi Arabian carrier Flynas, according to people familiar with the plan.

The contract with Aviation Capital, a unit of Pacific Life Insurance Co., is for 30 A320neo planes, the re-engined version of Airbus's single-aisle workhorse, together with two original A320 variants and three larger A321s. That values the deal at $3.8 billion, based on list prices.

Aviation Capital also has an option to take 10 further A320neos, including which it has now ordered 158 A320-family jets, 66 of which have yet to be delivered, the Newport Beach, California-based company said in a statement Tuesday.