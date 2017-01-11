Old American Stock Exchange to finally shut

The decades-long purge of exchange trading floors just found another victim.

NYSE MKT, the New York Stock Exchange's tiny sibling that has a history stretching back to the 19th century, will close its trading floor for stocks in the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Though it only handles less than half a percent of U.S. stock trading on most days, NYSE MKT has a long and colorful history. Once known as the American Stock Exchange, and before that, the New York Curb Exchange, it was formed by traders excluded from the NYSE.

They initially did business on the sidewalks of downtown Manhattan, trading mining companies during the California gold rush, only moving indoors in 1921.