Universal Music gets Prince merchandising rights

The estate of the late pop artist Prince signed a global licensing deal that gives Universal Music Group's Bravado unit exclusive control over his image for merchandise and branding.

Bravado will work with the estate of Prince Rogers Nelson to manage retail and licensing of the brand, according to a statement Tuesday. The deal was made with Charles Koppelman and L. Londell McMillan, entertainment experts hired by the court-appointed special administrator overseeing the estate.

With the deal, Vivendi's Universal Music has obtained two important pieces of the artist's legacy. The estate previously chose Universal Music to represent Prince's publishing rights, and is in the process of selecting a record label to handle many of his recordings.