Is Wal-Mart cutting hundreds this month?

Wal-Mart Stores is making another round of job cuts as part of Chief Executive Doug McMillon's efforts to streamline operations, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The move will eliminate hundreds of positions this month, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the plan isn't public. The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the layoffs, saying they would fall particularly hard on the human-resources department, which some executives feel should be outsourced.

Wal-Mart has been looking for ways to slim down its operations at a time of increasing e-commerce spending and rising wages for employees.