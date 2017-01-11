Biden’s cancer ‘moonshot’ took him to Australia

Mining has been the growth engine for Australia's economy for years.

As demand for the nation's mineral resources declines, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is boosting life-science research funds, offering tax breaks and wooing international talent to exploit the scientific capital that's enabled the country to claim more than a dozen Nobel laureates.

"We were collecting pieces of intellectual property and just handing it over — 'here you are' — to investors," recalls Amanda Caples of her time working in drug development in Melbourne in the early 2000s. At the time, the life sciences industry was following mining's path of "digging it up and selling it," she said.

Now, as lead scientist in Victoria, the state of which Melbourne is the capital, Caples has seen "a shift in aspirations," she said. "We're adding the 'on-shore processing'" by advancing research beyond the discovery stage.

Doing so requires funds that often eluded inventors.

Cervical cancer vaccines, for example, rely on groundbreaking research on the human papilloma virus from doctors in Brisbane, who collaborated with Melbourne-based CSL Ltd. on early studies.

The shots were taken through late-stage clinical tests and commercialized abroad by pharmaceutical giants Merck & Co. and GlaxoSmithKline.

Turnbull, a former Goldman Sachs Group executive, aims to avoid missing such money-making opportunities with the launch this month of A$250 million for a Biomedical Translational Fund. The funds were allocated in December to three venture capital firms: Brandon Capital Partners, OneVentures Management and BioScience Managers.

The investments will help companies take their promising treatment candidates further along the three-stage clinical trial process instead of being forced to license them at early development stages to companies with more money, said Chris Nave, managing director of Melbourne-based Brandon Capital.

Nave's fund received close to half of the government's allocation — A$115 million — which is being matched by its pension fund investors.

"For the first time, the Australian biotech industry has access to sufficient amounts of capital to support late stage development," said Nave, a former scientist who switched to helping universities garner funding from external investors. "It's transformative."

"There's a real opportunity that the next Genentech or Amgen will be built in Australia," Nave said, referring to the U.S. biotechnology giants.

The nation is good at generating science-based intellectual property, for which there are few local competitors at least for now, he said. "We're not all walking down the same corridors, fighting for deals here," he added.

The same advantage is felt at the headquarters of CSL, Asia-Pacific's biggest drugmaker by market value, which is located across a park from the cancer center Biden opened in Melbourne's medical precinct.