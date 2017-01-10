Treasuries yield curve steepens in three-year sale

The Treasuries yield curve steepened as an auction of three-year notes saw the strongest investor appetite since August.

The $24 billion sale drew a yield of 1.472 percent, the highest for the maturity since April 2010. A gauge of demand known as the bid-to-cover ratio rose to 2.97.

Indirect bidders, a class of investors that includes mutual funds and pension funds, bought about 55 percent, compared with an average around 51 percent for the previous 10 sales.

After a five-month selloff, the longest in more than five years, signs have emerged that traders are starting to lose conviction.

Investors turned less bearish on Treasuries in the week ended Jan. 9, with net shorts declining to the least since Nov. 28, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. survey showed.