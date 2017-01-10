Williams, Ascena Retail sink; Illumina jumps

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

• Yahoo Inc., up 96 cents to $42.30

The company gave more details on its intentions following the planned sale of its internet business to Verizon.

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., up $1.05 to $16.40

The Canadian drugmaker said it will sell $2 billion in assets to pay down debt.

• lllumina Inc., up $23.50 to $165.04

The genetic analysis company said it launched a new genetic sequencing system called NovaSeq.

• Ascena Retail Group Inc., down 60 cents to $5.41

The retailer cut its guidance after its holiday season sales fell at most of its brands, including Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Dressbarn.