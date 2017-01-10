Court struggles with NY credit-card surcharge law

New York is among 10 states that regulate how businesses can pass the fees along to customers. New York merchants can offer discounts from the published price for people who pay in cash. But the business cannot tack a surcharge onto the published price when customers use credit cards.

The state punishes violations of the law with a fine of $500 and up to a year in prison.

The pricing example that got the court's attention was a pastrami sandwich that would cost $10 with cash and $10.20 with a credit card. Merchants challenging the law argue that advertising the sandwich as costing $10 with a 2%, or 20-cent, surcharge for using a credit card would violate the law.

Justice Anthony Kennedy suggested he agreed with the merchants because they would be punished for conveying "truthful information."

But Justice Stephen Breyer said he was more likely to look at the issue as a price regulation. Breyer worried that the court would return to an earlier era in which it struck down state regulations. "We're going to discover all kinds of price regulation all over the place suffering from problems, and we'll have judges substituting for regulators all over the country," Breyer said.

The Supreme Court often delves into the world of hypothetical situations to try to resolve knotty legal issues, and the pastrami discussion was no exception.

A pastrami sandwich at some notable New York delis will set you back a good deal more than $10. Hot pastrami on rye costs $16 at the Pastrami Queen on New York's Upper East Side.

A decision in Expressions Hair Design v. Schneiderman, 15-1391, is expected by June.