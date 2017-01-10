Court struggles with NY credit-card surcharge law

Washington • The price of a New York pastrami sandwich could help the Supreme Court figure out a dispute over a state law about credit card swipe fees.
The deli sandwich figured prominently in an entertaining, if inconclusive, argument at the court Tuesday about a law that prohibits businesses from imposing fees on credit-card purchases. The issue is whether the measure violates merchants' free-speech rights.
The justices seemed to be at odds about whether the law is merely a regulation of pricing or restricts the merchants' speech, which generally receives closer scrutiny.
The case deals with the swipe fees that merchants must pay to the credit-card issuer each time a customer charges a purchase. The fees typically range from 2 percent to 3 percent and generate more than $50 billion a year.