Valeant sells $2B in assets to pay down debt

New York • Valeant will sell just over $2 billion in assets as it pays down debts after a year and a half of bruising backlash against some of its drug prices and government probes into the way it does business.

Shares of the Canadian pharmaceutical company, down 80 percent in the past year, jumped 12 percent before the opening bell.

The company said Tuesday that it would sell three skincare brands to L'Oréal for $1.3 billion. The three product lines, CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI, generate about $168 million in annual revenue.

The announced sale comes a day after Valeant said it would sell Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Inc. to China's Sanpower Group Co. for about $820 million.