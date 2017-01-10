Egypt’s urban consumer inflation is highest in years

Cairo • Egypt on Tuesday reported a dramatic jump in the country's annual urban consumer price inflation, a stark reflection of the heavy toll inflicted by the government's tough economic measures.
The state-run statistics agency said inflation reached a record high of 24.3 percent, the highest since 2008.
The statement by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics said that food and beverage prices increased in one month by about 5.2 percent and health care costs jumped by nearly 5.6 percent from November.
Compared to last year, food prices rose 29.3 percent, cigarette prices jumped 25.6 percent and hotel rates increased nearly 28.3 percent, the agency said.