North Korea scrambling to improve its economy

Nampo, North Korea • North Korean officials and factory managers are scrambling to answer a call from leader Kim Jong Un for an all-out, nationwide effort to build up the country's economy in 2017.
Along with vowing to make yet more advances with nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim called for the push to improve the economy in his annual New Year's address. Now, in something of a New Year's tradition, economic officials are rushing to make plans to fill that very tall bill.
"Last year, we made many achievements in the science and technology field and we made a lot of steel," Kim Kil Nam, vice chief engineer at the Chollima Steel Complex, told The Associated Press on Saturday. "We are trying to consolidate those achievements and make even more steel this year, too, after hearing the marshal's New Year's address." Kim Jong Un is often referred to as the marshal, one of his many titles.